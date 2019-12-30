Watch | Best sporting moments of the decade

This decade had it all in sport; underdogs, legends, swagger and more. Here’s a selection of ten most memorable moments, in no particular order.

Leicester City wins Premier League

The club began the season at 5000 to 1 odds and a new manager, Claudio Ranieri, and won 23 of 38 matches.

Ben Stokes stuns Australia in The Ashes 2019

Chasing 362, Stokes took England from 286-for-9 to victory, hitting eight sixes in all to score 135.

Usain Bolt at the 2016 Olympics

He became the first athlete to secure three Olympic 100m titles, and also secured gold medals in the 4x100m relay and 200m events.

Roger Federer defies critics to win 2017 Australian Open

It was Federer's his fifth Australian Open title and his first since 2010. Federer's 18th slam was special in that it came after his longest injury layoff.

Tiger Woods breaks hiatus to win 2019 Augusta Masters

It was Woods' fifth Masters title and it ended his 11-year wait to claim a 15th major.

PV Sindhu wins gold at 2019 BWF World Championships

Sindhu became the first Indian gold medallist at the championships. She had lost in the finals in 2017 and 2018.

Megan Rapinoe and USA’s dream run at 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The U.S. ended the tournament with outright wins in all games and striker Megan Rapinoe took the Golden Boot, Golden Ball and the Player of the Match in the final.

Simone Biles at the 2016 Olympics

Biles claimed four gold medals, in the Vault, Floor Exercise, All Round, and Team events.

Hima Das is India’s first track-and-field gold medallist at the World Championships

The Assamese sprinter finished the women’s 400m in 51.46 seconds. The video of her jaw-dropping accelaration from the 300 m mark made her an Internet sensation of sorts.

LeBron James delivers Cleveland Cavaliers’s first NBA Championship

It ended Cleveland’s 52-year professional sports title drought, and LeBron James was the star, scoring 27 points.

