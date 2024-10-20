GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Washington drafted into India squad for next two Tests against NZ

Published - October 20, 2024 08:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Vivek Krishnan
Washington Sundar has earned a call-up into the India team for the second and third Tests against New Zealand.

Washington Sundar has earned a call-up into the India team for the second and third Tests against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A day after scoring an impressive 152 for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, there was further good news in store for Washington Sundar as he was selected in India’s squad for the second and third Tests against New Zealand in Pune and Mumbai respectively. Washington’s addition comes in the wake of India losing the first Test in Bengaluru by eight wickets on Sunday. 

The development followed the end of day three of the Ranji clash, with a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official informing that the 25-year-old all-rounder has been asked to join the Indian team. An hour later, official confirmation came through a BCCI media release.

With national selector S. Sharath in attendance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, the off-spinner also took two wickets against Delhi.

Sai Sudharsan, Indrajith in India A squad

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan and B. Indrajith have been selected in India A’s squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. The tour comprises two four-day games against Australia A beginning October 31, and a warm-up game between India and India A as preparation for the senior team’s five-Test series Down Under. They have been asked to report in Mumbai on October 23 and will depart a day later.

Sudharsan cracked a double ton for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji fixture. Indrajith, who was dismissed on 16, has been rewarded for his consistent showing over many seasons.

Published - October 20, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.