Washington drafted into India squad for next two Tests against NZ

A day after scoring an impressive 152 for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, there was further good news in store for Washington Sundar as he was selected in India’s squad for the second and third Tests against New Zealand in Pune and Mumbai respectively. Washington’s addition comes in the wake of India losing the first Test in Bengaluru by eight wickets on Sunday.

The development followed the end of day three of the Ranji clash, with a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official informing that the 25-year-old all-rounder has been asked to join the Indian team. An hour later, official confirmation came through a BCCI media release.

With national selector S. Sharath in attendance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, the off-spinner also took two wickets against Delhi.

Sai Sudharsan, Indrajith in India A squad

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan and B. Indrajith have been selected in India A’s squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. The tour comprises two four-day games against Australia A beginning October 31, and a warm-up game between India and India A as preparation for the senior team’s five-Test series Down Under. They have been asked to report in Mumbai on October 23 and will depart a day later.

Sudharsan cracked a double ton for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji fixture. Indrajith, who was dismissed on 16, has been rewarded for his consistent showing over many seasons.