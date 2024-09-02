ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors proves too good for Blasters in the title clash

Published - September 02, 2024 04:23 am IST - BENGALURU

Mysore’s latest success was courtesy a fine batting effort from the trio of Karthik, Karun and Bhandage, and first-rate bowling from all-rounder Patil and senior off-spinner Gowtham

Sports Bureau

The victorious Mysore Warriors team after winning the 2024 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mysore Warriors won the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament following a 45-run victory over Bengaluru Blasters in the final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, the Warriors made 207 for four. In reply, the Blasters could only reach 162 for eight. The Warriors, who had lost last year’s final to Hubli Tigers, had won Karnataka’s premier T20 competition once before, back in 2014 when it was Karnataka Premier League.

Mysore’s latest success was courtesy a fine batting effort from the trio of S.U. Karthik (71, 44b, 7x4, 3x6), Karun Nair (66, 45b, 6x4, 3x6) and Manoj Bhandage (44 n.o., 13b, 2x4, 5x6), and first-rate bowling from all-rounder Vidyadhar Patil (3/19) and senior off-spinner K. Gowtham (2/23).

Opener Karthik and skipper Karun combined for a 81-run partnership for the second wicket. But two quick dismissals, of Karthik and Harshil Dharmani, snapped the momentum before Bhandage came up with his whirlwind knock.

The 25-year-old smashed Santok Singh for three sixes and a four off the last four balls of the innings to push the total beyond 200. What had until then seemed a competitive score soon acquired a match-winning halo.

The scores: Mysore Warriors 207/4 in 20 overs (S.U. Karthik 71, Karun Nair 66, Manoj Bhandage 44 n.o.) bt Bengaluru Blasters 162 for eight in 20 overs (L.R. Chethan 51, M. Kranthikumar 39 n.o., Vidyadhar Patil 3/19).

