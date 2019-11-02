War Hammer, Cavaliere, Asgardina, Abira, Prevalent Force and Ambrosio shine

War Hammer, Cavaliere, Asgardina, Abira, Prevalent Force and Ambrosio shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 2)

Inner sand:

600m: Whizz (Shinde) 40.5. Easy.

1000m: Sadaqat (Jagadeesh) 1-7, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1200m: Venus Bay (Shinde) 1-18.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Moved attractively. Princess Pride (Jagadeesh) 1-24, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Aeolus (R. Pradeep) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/38. A fine display.

1400m: Only Prince (Arshad), Queen Isabella (Nazerul) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Fire Glow (T.S. Jodha) 45.5. Easy. Subah Ka Tara (rb) 44. Moved well. Lucky Isabella (rb) 42. Pleased. Schafenberg (Indrajeet) 44.5. Moved freely. Alpha (S. Shareef) 44.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Sahara (Nazerul) 1-15, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Commandpost (Vaibhav) 1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Adele (Arshad) 1-16, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Grecian Light (Anjar) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Air Support-Miss Highjinks) (Indrajeet), Shiraz (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Tonys Pet (Kiran Rai) 1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Brigadier General (T.S. Jodha) 1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Estella (rb), Aleef (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Amazing Angel (Jagadeesh) 1-13, 600/44. Stretched out well. Sir Supremo (Mark) 1-13, 600/42. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Burden Of Proof-Angel Child) (rb), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka-Aquamarine) (Indrajeet) 1-15.5, 600/44. They finished level. Grey Channel (T.S. Jodha) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Life Awaits (rb) 1-12, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Commodus (Chetan K) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Phoenix Reach (T.S. Jodha), Indian Brahmos (D. Patel) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Cavaliere (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display. Winall (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Kirkwood (S. Jonh) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. On The Trot (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Prevalent Force (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Ambrosio (R. Marshall) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. In fine condition. My Vision (T.S. Jodha), Star Citizen (R. Marshall) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. Cosmic Feeling (Nazerul) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In fine trim. Game Changer (T.S. Jodha) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved well. Elite Agent (Irvan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Silver Ikon (P. Ramesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Moved attractively. Miming (Kiran Rai) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Note. Another Rainbow (rb), Turf Prospector (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Cuban Pete (R. Marshall) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Nikandros (rb), Bella Mamma (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Striking Grey (Darshan), Glorious Dancer (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved impressively. Defender (Chetan G) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Pleased. Asgardina (R. Marshall) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display. War Hammer (Chetan K) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. A pleasing display. Abira (S. John) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Bold Move (S. Shareef) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Eased up.