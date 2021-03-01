Vote for Sportstar Aces Awards 2021

The Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 celebrate consistency in performance and impact of sports stars in the decade between 2011 and 2020.

The nominees for the Moment of the Decade award:

Sachin Tendulkar's 100th hundred in international cricket: March 16, 2012, Dhaka’s Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium. Sachin Tendulkar completed a century of centuries. It was indeed a special moment for him, India and world cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar's speech announcing his retirement: An image of inspiration, an idol of reverence and a man of honour, Sachin Tendulkar ended his celebrated career on November 16, 2013. Twenty-four years after his debut in Pakistan, he bid adieu to a glorious chapter after playing 200 Tests.

Viswanathan Anand winning the World rapid championship: He pulled off a truly remarkable feat at Riyadh on December 28, 2017, when, at the age of 48, he became the World rapid chess champion. It was a stunning performance as the field featured stronger and younger rivals, including Magnus Carlsen.

Dipa Karmakar finishing fourth at the Rio Olympics: She put Indian gymnastics on the world map, becoming the first from the country to book a berth at the Olympic Games (Rio 2016). Performing the extremely tough and risky Produnova vault, she missed out on a bronze by just 0.150 points.

M.S. Dhoni’s winning six in the 2011 World Cup final: With India requiring four off 11 balls, Dhoni’s giant blade sent the ball soaring over the ropes to kickstart a celebration that went on through the night and for many more months to follow. The match-winning hit is part of Indian cricket folklore.

P. V. Sindhu’s World Championship victory in Basel: India’s first World title on the badminton court became a reality when Sindhu’s grit and power-packed performances culminated in a monumental achievement. She saved her best for the last, trouncing archrival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-7, 21-7 in 38-minute masterclass.

