Vote for Sportstar Aces Awards 2021

The Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 celebrate consistency in performance and impact of sports stars in the decade between 2011 & 2020.

The second set of nominees for Popular Awards: RACQUET SPORTS

SPORTSMAN

Leander Paes (Tennis): There are men and there are marathon men. Paes, who began his Davis Cup journey at 17, continues to volley for his country even at 47! He has made seven trips to the Olympics — the most by a player — but is eager to finish with eight at Tokyo this year.

K. Srikanth (Badminton): He is the only Indian man to be ranked World No. 1, has produced a series of consistent performances this decade. 2017 was his best year as he bagged four titles. He also won a silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

A. Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis): He is a role model for more than one generation of players. At the 2018 World Championships, he led India to its best-ever spot (13th), winning 10 out of 13 matches.

SPORTSWOMAN

P. V. Sindhu (Badminton): The holder of five World championship medals — a gold, two silver and two bronze — and silver medals from the Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and South Asian Games, she remains a top contender at big-ticket events across the world.

Sania Mirza (Tennis): After giving birth to son Izhaan in October 2018, she decided to give tennis a shot again and duly won her 42nd WTA doubles title at the Hobart International in January 2020 in the company of Nadiia Kichenok. Along with Ankita Raina, she also piloted India to the Fed Cup final for the first time in history.

Saina Nehwal (Badminton): She is the only Indian woman to be ranked World No. 1. She won her biggest prize at the 2012 London Olympics — a bronze. Her never-say-die attitude has kept her going for more than 15 years.

Fans can cast their votes on sportstar.thehindu.com/aces-awards/popular-awards.