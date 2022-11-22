golf - media briefing (pic available)

November 22, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

Special Correspondent

HYDERABAD

Leading golfers of the country will be in action in the inaugural Vooty Masters golf championship, with total prize money of Rs 1 crore, to be held here from November 24 at Vooty Golf County (Vikarabad).

PGTI leader Yuvraj Singh Sindhu, with five titles so far this season and the recent winner of the Telangana Golconda Masters Manu Gandas, who won four titles to be second, along with Ajeetesh Sandhu will look to dominate the greens, according to PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy.

Uttam thanked the sponsors Dream Valley Group for coming forward to host this event on their own golf course.

“The Pro-Am event will be held on November 23,” he said.

K. Prithvi Reddy, CEO, Dream Valley Group, said the 18-hole course should offer some of the toughest challenges to the golfers. “We have tied with the PGTI in the past also and hope to hold another major championship on these lines at our Haldi County golf course too.”

Yuvraj Singh said the Vooty Masters would be a signature event, and he was feeling more confident and excited ahead of the championship.

“We, as pros, look to have back to back events and are really glad to be here back again after the recent Golconda Masters. Obviously, the best player wins and the deserving will be the leader at the end of the season,” he said.

Manu Gandas appreciated the host for putting up a commendable job and the course looks in great condition.