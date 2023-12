December 23, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Kochi

Kochi Blue Spikers, owned by Muthoot Pappachan Group, has signed Poland’s universal Jan Krol for the Prime Volleyball League, which begins in Chennai on February 19, 2024.

Krol is the Blue Spikers’ first foreign signing. The 34-year-old has played for top clubs in Poland, Romania and Austria, says a release from the team