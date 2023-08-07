August 07, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Signify, formerly Philips Lighting, has partnered Brahmaputra Volleyball league (BVL) to light up 20 community volleyball courts in the rural areas of Assam.

The project aims to support the growth and adoption of volleyball by the rural populace. The BVL is a prominent grassroots volleyball league founded by the former India captain, Abhijit Bhattacharya.

Signify took the initiative to enhance the sporting infrastructure by providing proper lighting to 20 grassroots centres in the State, under its Khel Jyoti scheme. By lighting up these grounds, the project seeks to empower more than 5,000 players with the resources they need to grow and excel in the sport, fostering a passion for the game, and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Signify, a world leader in lighting, serves lighting industry with its 35,000 employees in about 70 countries.

