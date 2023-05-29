ADVERTISEMENT

India clinches gold in CAVA Volleyball Challenge Cup for Women

May 29, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Jubilant: The Indian team, which clinched gold in the CAVA Volleyball Challenge Cup for Women at Kathmandu on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sports Bureau

India defeated Kazakhstan 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 in the final to clinch gold in the Central Asian Volleyball Associations (CAVA) Volleyball Challenge Cup for Women in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Professor Dr. Achyuta Samanta, MP and president, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), S. Vasudevan, chairman, VFI, and other office-bearers congratulated the players and the coaching staff.

The team was led by Nirmal Tanwar. Pritam Singh Chauhan was the head coach and Vaishali Phadtare the assistant coach.

