April 23, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

KARIKAL: Rajasthan defeated Puducherry 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 in the women’s section of the 36th Federation Cup volleyball championships in Karaikal on Sunday.

Other results:

Men: Group B: Puducherry bt Punjab 31-29, 19-25, 18-25, 35-33, 15-10.

Women: Railways bt West Bengal 25-14, 25-14, 25-16.