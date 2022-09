:

Vivaan Kapoor and Shreyasi Singh shot 140 and missed the mixed trap second stage by two points in the Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Thursday.

Viaan shot 72 and Shreyasi had 68, as the team placed 15th. The other Indian pair of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Manisha Keer shot 138 with equal share of 69 each, and ended up 24th among 56 teams.