Vithya Ramraj breaks P. T. Usha’s three-decade-old 400m hurdles record

Vithya Ramraj broke a 39-year meet record with an excellent run in the women’s 400m hurdles at the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Vithya (56.23s) erased the meet record set by P.T. Usha (56.80s) in 1985.

“P.T. Usha is an absolute legend. Her meet record has stood for so many years. My coach was keen that I break this long-standing record. He wanted my name to be up there on the record list,” Vithya, who won the 400m hurdles bronze at the 2022 Asian Games, said.

Vithya’s coach Nehpal Singh added a bit of extra motivation, promising his ward five days of leave if she could run under 57 seconds. “I’ll use this leave period to spend time with my parents in Coimbatore. I have not seen them in a year,” Vithya said.

In the men’s 200m, Tamil Nadu’s Nithin (20.66s) set a new meet record. The old record was held by Animesh Kujur (20.74s).

Ancy Sojan won the women’s long jump, and was declared the best woman athlete. Ancy’s 6.71m leap was just shy of the meet record held by Anju Bobby George (6.74m, 2002).

The results:

Winners - Men:

200m: Nithin (TN) 20.66s (NMR; OMR: Animesh Kujur, 20.74s, 2023);

800m: P. Mohammed (SSCB) 1:48.10s;

10,000m: Abhishek (Rly) 29:48.18s;

400m hurdles: Aman (Har) 50.52s;

3000m steeplechase: Siddhant Pujari (Mah) 8:46.05;

4x400m relay: SSCB (Rince, Sachin Binu, D. Choudhary, S. Dattatray) 3:07.11s;

Triple jump: S.N. Mohammed (TN) 16.28m;

Javelin throw: Vikrant Malik (Har) 80.02m;

Winner - Women:

200m: Nithya Gandhe (Rly) 23.51s;

800m: Chanda (Rly) 2:01.16s;

10,000m: Seema (HP) 33:56.86s;

400m hurdles: Vithya Ramraj (Rly) 56.23s (NMR; OMR: P.T. Usha, 56.80s, 1985);

3000m steeplechase: Rebi Pal (Rly) 10:21.28s;

4x400m relay: Railway Sports 3:39.01s;

Long jump: Ancy Sojan (SSCB) 6.71m.

Hammer throw: Harshita Sehrawat (Del) 61.04m;

Heptathlon: Agasara Nandini (Tel) 5526 pts;

Best athletes:

Men: Nithin (TN, 200m)

Women: Ancy Sojan (Services, Long Jump)

Team champions:

Men: Services

Women: Railways

Overall: Railways