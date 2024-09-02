GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vithya Ramraj breaks P. T. Usha’s three-decade-old 400m hurdles record

Published - September 02, 2024 11:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal
Vithya Ramraj (571) of Railway Sports, during the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships 2024, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on September 02, 2024.

Vithya Ramraj (571) of Railway Sports, during the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships 2024, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on September 02, 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

Vithya Ramraj broke a 39-year meet record with an excellent run in the women’s 400m hurdles at the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. 

Vithya (56.23s) erased the meet record set by P.T. Usha (56.80s) in 1985. 

“P.T. Usha is an absolute legend. Her meet record has stood for so many years. My coach was keen that I break this long-standing record. He wanted my name to be up there on the record list,” Vithya, who won the 400m hurdles bronze at the 2022 Asian Games, said. 

Vithya’s coach Nehpal Singh added a bit of extra motivation, promising his ward five days of leave if she could run under 57 seconds. “I’ll use this leave period to spend time with my parents in Coimbatore. I have not seen them in a year,” Vithya said. 

In the men’s 200m, Tamil Nadu’s Nithin (20.66s) set a new meet record. The old record was held by Animesh Kujur (20.74s). 

Ancy Sojan won the women’s long jump, and was declared the best woman athlete. Ancy’s 6.71m leap was just shy of the meet record held by Anju Bobby George (6.74m, 2002). 

The results:

Winners - Men:

200m: Nithin (TN) 20.66s (NMR; OMR: Animesh Kujur, 20.74s, 2023);

800m: P. Mohammed (SSCB) 1:48.10s;

10,000m: Abhishek (Rly) 29:48.18s;

400m hurdles: Aman (Har) 50.52s;

3000m steeplechase: Siddhant Pujari (Mah) 8:46.05; 

4x400m relay: SSCB (Rince, Sachin Binu, D. Choudhary, S. Dattatray) 3:07.11s;

Triple jump: S.N. Mohammed (TN) 16.28m;

Javelin throw: Vikrant Malik (Har) 80.02m;

Winner - Women: 

200m: Nithya Gandhe (Rly) 23.51s;

800m: Chanda (Rly) 2:01.16s;

10,000m: Seema (HP) 33:56.86s;

400m hurdles: Vithya Ramraj (Rly) 56.23s (NMR; OMR: P.T. Usha, 56.80s, 1985);

3000m steeplechase: Rebi Pal (Rly) 10:21.28s; 

4x400m relay: Railway Sports 3:39.01s; 

Long jump: Ancy Sojan (SSCB) 6.71m.

Hammer throw: Harshita Sehrawat (Del) 61.04m;

Heptathlon: Agasara Nandini (Tel) 5526 pts;

Best athletes: 

Men: Nithin (TN, 200m)

Women: Ancy Sojan (Services, Long Jump)

Team champions: 

Men: Services 

Women: Railways

Overall: Railways 

Related Topics

athletics, track and field / athletics / sport / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.