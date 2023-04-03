April 03, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

In the days leading up to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s opening IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians, the hype and anticipation was palpable. On match day on Sunday, the excitement was through the roof as RCB made its return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after a gap of nearly four years. The packed house clamoured to see the showstopper - Virat Kohli. The superstar gave the fans a memorable night out, blasting an unbeaten 49-ball 82 to power RCB to a comfortable eight-wicket win. Kohli was expected to be tested by England pace ace Jofra Archer, but it was the batter to emerged the clear winner. He stepped out to smack Archer over long-off, and flicked a short ball into the deep square-leg stands. Kohli settled into the opener slot well, alongside skipper Faf du Plessis. The South African played the aggressor to begin with, while Kohli moved into top gear a little while later. A clinical 148-run opening stand between Kohli and du Plessis flattened MI. It was the perfect homecoming for Kohli. “The crowd was phenomenal. Every seat was full when we walked into the ground. We knew we would get a lot of support. We ride on the intensity of the crowd; their energy propelled us. When Faf and I were batting, they were cheering us on. That makes a massive difference,” Kohli told the host broadcaster. On his partnership with du Plessis, Kohli said, “Faf and I got off to the perfect start. The new ball was tricky, but the way we (Faf and Kohli) started, it nullified all intensity that MI brought to the field. Faf and I kept putting pressure on the bowlers, which was crucial.”