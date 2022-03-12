Virat and Kushagra score centuries

Y.B. Sarangi

KOLKATA

Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra’s excellent centuries took Jharkhand to a comfortable position against Nagaland on the opening day of its Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Inserted in, Jharkhand exploited the Nagaland bowlers’ lack of discipline to cruise to a formidable 402 for five and looked forward to posting a massive aggregate to gain more ground.

The left-right combination of Virat (107, 155b, 13x4) and 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Kushagra (112 batting, 111b, 16x4, 1x6) built a substantial partnership of 175 for the fifth wicket to give Jharkhand a firm control over the match.

Virat scored his fifth hundred, while Kushagra got his maiden three-figure score.

The scores:

Jharkhand 402/5 in 87 overs (Kumar Kushagra 112 batting, Virat Singh 107, Kumar Suraj 66, Utkarsh Singh 36) vs Nagaland.