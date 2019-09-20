Vikram into semifinals

India’s Vikram Malhotra fought his way into the semifinals of the Nash Cup 2019, a PSA challenger squash event here on Thursday with a hard fought 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-3 win over Reiko Peter of Switzerland.

The top seeded Indian had a 1-1 head-to-head record against the seventh seeded Swiss. Players traded games before Vikram shut it out in the decider taking an early lead and never looked back.

With all the four seeds making it to the last eight, Vikram’s next opponent is the fourth seed Leonal Cardenas of Mexico.