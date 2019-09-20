Sport

Vikram into semifinals

more-in

India’s Vikram Malhotra fought his way into the semifinals of the Nash Cup 2019, a PSA challenger squash event here on Thursday with a hard fought 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-3 win over Reiko Peter of Switzerland.

The top seeded Indian had a 1-1 head-to-head record against the seventh seeded Swiss. Players traded games before Vikram shut it out in the decider taking an early lead and never looked back.

With all the four seeds making it to the last eight, Vikram’s next opponent is the fourth seed Leonal Cardenas of Mexico.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Sport
squash
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2019 9:11:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/vikram-into-semifinals/article29470440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY