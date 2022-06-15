Vijayveer Sidhu wins rapid fire gold

Vijayveer Sidhu beat Arpit Goel 33-27 for the gold in 25-metre rapid fire pistol event in the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Arpit had topped qualification with 581 along with Gurmeet but was unable to match Vijayveer in the gold match.

Vijayveer was pipped 32-31 in the junior final by Adarsh Singh, who had to settle for the bronze in the men’s event.

In the 50-metre rifle prone event held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad, Akhil Sheoran topped with 623.7. The junior honours went to Surya Pratap Banshtu who shot 616.9. The non-Olympic event does not feature a final.

The results:

25m rapid fire pistol: Men: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 33 (16) 575; 2. Arpit Goel 27 (14) 581; 3. Adarsh Singh 19 (15) 575; 4. Gurmeet 10 (13) 581.

Juniors: 1. Adarsh Singh 32 (14) 575; 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 31 (16) 575; 3. Rajkanwar Sandhu 16 (9) 568; 4. Harsimran Singh Ratta 7 (11) 566.

50m rifle prone: Men: 1. Akhil Sheoran 623.7; 2. Zahid Husain Parray 620.9; 3. Pavan Kumar Vaishnav 620.8.

Juniors: 1. Surya Pratap Banshtu 616.9; 2. Shivam Dabas 609.8; 3. Vedant Waghmare 609.6.