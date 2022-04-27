Vijayveer Sidhu tops standard pistol

Special Correspondent

Vijayveer Sidhu defeated Harsh Gupta 16-12 on the count of inner-10s after the two tied on 575 in 25m standard pistol in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday. Anish Bhanwala came third with 572, beating Ankur Goel and Pradeep Singh with a better score of inner 10s.

The trio was on top in the junior event as well.

In the junior women’s section, Tejaswani topped with 566, four points ahead of Niveditha Nair, while Rhythm Sangwan was placed third.

The results:

25m standard pistol: Men: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 575; 2. Harsh Gupta 575; 3. Anish Bhanwala 572.

Juniors: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 575; 2. Harsh Gupta 575; 3. ANish Bhanwala 572.

Junior women: 1. Tejaswani 566; 2. Niveditha Nair 562; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 559.