Vijayveer on top in air pistol

Special Correspondent

Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI

Vijayveer Sidhu topped the men’s field in air pistol, while qualification topper Shiva Narwal (589) had to be content with the junior honour, in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Sunday.

The results: 10m air pistol: Men: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 17 (256.7) 583; 2. Gaurav Rana 11 (255.5) 581; 3. Naveen 254.2 (582).

Juniors: 1. Shiva Narwal 17 (250.3) 589; 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 13 (255.4) 583; 3. Sagar Dangi 249.6 (580).

Youth: 1. Samrat Rana 16 (250.3) 579; 2. Sandeep Bishnoi 10 (248.9) 580; 3. Samarth Mandlik 243.7 (580).