Vijay Kumar sends Rahul Baitha packing

December 07, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Tanishka overcomes Sanika in opening round

K. Keerthivasan

Vijay Kumar, left, took out Rahul Baitha in straight games at the 78th National squash championship in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Services’ Vijay Kumar sent the (3/4 seed) seed Rahul Baitha of Maharashtra packing with a 11-6, 13-11, 11-3 in the men’s first round of the HCL-78th Senior National squash championships here on Wednesday.

Playing a tournament after more than two-and-half years, the 26-year-old appeared hungry and made much of Rahul’s weakness at the frontcourt.

The other seed to bow out was Sanika Choudhari (5/8) of Delhi, who lost to Tanishka Jain of Maharashtra 11-9, 11-4, 1-11, 7-11, 5-11 in the women’s first round.

The results (round of 16, first round): Men: Abhay Singh (TN) bt Naveen Jangra (SSCB) 11-8, 11-2, 8-11, 11-4; Suraj Chand (Mah) bt Vikas Mehra (TN) 11-9, 10-12, 7-11, 11-4, 11-8; Sandeep Jangra (SSCB) bt Vaibhav Chauhan (SSCB) 11-3, 11-2, 11-7; Vijay Kumar (SSCB) bt Rahul Baitha (Mah) 11-6, 13-11, 11-3; Veer Chotrani (Mah) bt Kanhav Nanavati (TN) 11-8, 11-5, 11-5; S. Velavan (TN) bt Ranjit Singh (SSCB) 11-8, 11-5, 11-3; Harinderpal Singh (TN) bt Jamal Sakib (SSCB) 11-2, 11-8, 12-10; Navaneeth Prabhu (TN) bt Ravi Dixit (Har) 10-12, 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4.

Women: Joshna Chinappa (TN) bt Yashi Jain (Raj) 11-3, 11-6, 11-6; Anjali Semwal (Mah) bt Subhadra Nair (Ker) 11-2, 11-2, 11-3; Akansha Salunkhe (Goa) bt Rathika Seelan (TN) 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Janet Vidhi (Mah) bt Shameena Riaz (TN) 11-3, 4-11, 11-6, 13-11; Urwashi Joshi (Mah) bt R. Pooja Arthi (TN) 11-5, 11-8, 11-7; Tanishka Jain (Mah) bt Sanika Choudhari (Del) 9-11, 4-11, 11-1, 11-7; 11-5; Tanvi Khanna (Del) bt Sunita Patel (Mah) 11-3, 13-11, 11-2; Anahat Singh (Del) bt Sushmita Panigrahi (Goa) 11-2, 11-2, 11-0.

