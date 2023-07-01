ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Kumar sails into semi-finals of Elorda Cup

July 01, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - Astana (Kazakhstan)

In a fiercely-contested bout against Zholdas Zhenissov of Kazakhstan, Vijay (60kg) overpowered his opponent to seal a 3-2 victory by split decision.

PTI

Putting up a determined show, pugilist Vijay Kumar secured a hard-earned victory to punch his way to the semi-finals of the ongoing Elorda Cup here on Friday.

With the bout being a close affair, it was the attacking brilliance and smart decision making of the Indian that gave him the edge over his opponent.

He will be up against Beknur Ozhanov of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals on Saturday.

In the other semi-final bouts, Keisham Sanjit Singh (48kg), Neema (63kg) and Sumit (86kg) bowed out of the competition with a bronze.

In spite of proper preparations, Keisham and Sumit had to unfortunately give their respective opponents walkovers due to last minute changes to the original schedule.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has officially sent a complaint to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation to protest this decision that caused injustice to the Indian pugilists.

On the other hand, Neema went down fighting in her semi-final bout against Laura Yessenkeldi of Kazakhstan.

On Saturday, Sushma (81kg) will face the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Fariza Sholtay of Kazakhstan in her semi-finals bout.

CONNECT WITH US