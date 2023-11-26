Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 | Raghuvanshi stars in Mumbai’s resounding win; Sachin Baby’s ton goes in vain for Kerala

November 26, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - BENGALURU

Mumbai recorded its second straight victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beating Kerala by eight wickets in a rain-curtailed encounter at the Alur Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

After being asked to bat, Kerala, riding on Sachin Baby’s century (104, 134b, 8x4, 2x6), set a target of 232. But the mark shrunk twice as heavens opened, first to 206 from 42 overs following a 30-minute rain delay and then to 159 from 30 overs after a 65-minute break.

Mumbai, though, remained unperturbed, scoring at a brisk rate from the get-go, remaining firmly ahead in the VJD Method calculations.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a tone-setting half-century (57, 47b, 5x4, 3x6), replete with elegant drives and daring pulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing just his second List A match, the 18-year-old was fearless in his approach and it was fitting that he got to his maiden fifty with a slashed six over point off speedster Basil Thampi. When he holed out to mid-wicket off Thampi, the job was only half done. But his skipper Ajinkya Rahane finished it, scoring a 20-ball 34 that was studded with four sixes.

Kerala tried to bounce him out with multiple catching men on the leg-side. But the seasoned Rahane cleared the square fence twice, clipped one over mid-wicket before ushering the end with a slapped maximum off leggie Shreyas Gopal.

Earlier, Kerala was rescued by a 126-run partnership for the third wicket between Sanju Samson (55, 83b, 4x4, 2x6) and Baby. Run-making seemed difficult, with even the usually free-scoring Samson circumspect.

Baby played a steady innings, nudging and steering his way through to his fourth List A ton. The 34-year-old’s best shots were his two sixes -- the heave over long-on off Tushar Deshpande and the hook over deep backward square leg off Royston Dias.

But even his best couldn’t save the day for Kerala as pacer Mohit Avasthi finished with a four-wicket haul (4/28).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.