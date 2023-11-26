HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 | Raghuvanshi stars in Mumbai’s resounding win; Sachin Baby’s ton goes in vain for Kerala

November 26, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
In his element: Raghuvanshi’s half-century set the tone for Mumbai’s victory.

In his element: Raghuvanshi’s half-century set the tone for Mumbai’s victory. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN 

 Mumbai recorded its second straight victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beating Kerala by eight wickets in a rain-curtailed encounter at the Alur Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

After being asked to bat, Kerala, riding on Sachin Baby’s century (104, 134b, 8x4, 2x6), set a target of 232. But the mark shrunk twice as heavens opened, first to 206 from 42 overs following a 30-minute rain delay and then to 159 from 30 overs after a 65-minute break.

Sachin Baby of Kerala in action against Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare match at Alur.

Sachin Baby of Kerala in action against Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare match at Alur. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN 

Mumbai, though, remained unperturbed, scoring at a brisk rate from the get-go, remaining firmly ahead in the VJD Method calculations.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a tone-setting half-century (57, 47b, 5x4, 3x6), replete with elegant drives and daring pulls.

Playing just his second List A match, the 18-year-old was fearless in his approach and it was fitting that he got to his maiden fifty with a slashed six over point off speedster Basil Thampi. When he holed out to mid-wicket off Thampi, the job was only half done. But his skipper Ajinkya Rahane finished it, scoring a 20-ball 34 that was studded with four sixes.

Kerala tried to bounce him out with multiple catching men on the leg-side. But the seasoned Rahane cleared the square fence twice, clipped one over mid-wicket before ushering the end with a slapped maximum off leggie Shreyas Gopal.

Earlier, Kerala was rescued by a 126-run partnership for the third wicket between Sanju Samson (55, 83b, 4x4, 2x6) and Baby. Run-making seemed difficult, with even the usually free-scoring Samson circumspect.

Baby played a steady innings, nudging and steering his way through to his fourth List A ton. The 34-year-old’s best shots were his two sixes -- the heave over long-on off Tushar Deshpande and the hook over deep backward square leg off Royston Dias.

But even his best couldn’t save the day for Kerala as pacer Mohit Avasthi finished with a four-wicket haul (4/28).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.