Vihari helps Nelson stay in the top flight

S. Ashwath (AG’s Office, 7/71).

CHENNAI

18 March 2020 07:44 IST

Powers the team past Alwarpet in the relegation race

G. Hanuma Vihari slammed an unbeaten double century (202 not out, 285b, 25x4, 3x6) as Nelson won the relegation battle against Alwarpet on the final day of their TNCA first division league match on Tuesday. The five points gained from this contest helped Nelson stay among the elite while Alwarpet was relegated.

R. Rajkumar and Prerak Mankad’s 104-run seventh-wicket partnership helped MRC-A win the first-innings race against India Pistons, bag five points and escape relegation.

S. Karthik (181) and Suresh Kumar (97) were on song as MCC chased down Grand Slam’s 400, the duo putting on 193 for the fourth wicket.

Advertising

Advertising

The scores:

At TI-Murugappa: Grand Slam 400 drew with MCC 403/8 in 97.3 overs (S. Karthik 181, S. Suresh Kumar 97). Points: MCC 5 (31), Grand Slam 1 (27).

At VB Nest: India Pistons 161 and 79/2 in 26 overs drew with MRC-A 320/8 decl. in 81 overs (R. Srinivasan 44, R. Rajkumar 74, Prerak Mankad 52, B. Rahul 44 n.o., L. Sathiyannaarayan 5/118). MRC-A 5 (27), India Pistons 1 (28).

At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 477/9 & 27/1 in 11 drew with Swaraj 114 in 46.2 overs. Jolly Rovers 5 (55), Swaraj 1 (28).

At IC-Guru Nanak College: Globe Trotters 385 drew with Vijay 190 in 60.2 overs (Monish Satish 6/52). Globe Trotters 5 (43), Vijay 1 (48).

At SSN College: AG’s Office 214 drew with Young Stars 206 in 62 overs (Tushar Raheja 42, Ankur Julka 41, Adithya Ganesh 41, S. Ashwath 7/71). AG’s Office 5 (18), Young Stars 1 (35).

At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Alwarpet 218 drew with Nelson 359 for two decl. in 92 overs (G. Hanuma Vihari 202 n.o., V. Subramania Siva 67, Anand Subramanian 67 n.o.). Nelson 5 (29), Alwarpet 1 (23).

Semifinalists: 1. Jolly Rovers (55), 2. Vijay CC (48), 3. Globe Trotters (43), 4. Young Stars (35).

Relegated: 1. AG’s Office (18), 2. Alwarpet CC (23).