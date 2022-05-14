Sport

Vidya takes Karnataka into semifinals

Shoot-outs were the order of the day as all the quarterfinals at the 12th Hockey India senior women’s National championship here on Saturday were closely-fought affairs requiring the tie-breaker to decide the winners. While Maharashtra and Jharkhand played out a goalless draw in regulation time in the first quarterfinal before Jharkhand advanced to the last four 5-4 in sudden death, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also required a second round of shoot-out after being tied 0-0 before Haryana advanced 3-2. The first match was a largely defensive affair with neither team even making a half-attempt to score, content sitting in their halves and playing the ball around between the 23-yard lines. In contrast, the second quarterfinal saw both sides creating chances and playing a fast-paced game but unable to find the winning goal. Punjab and Karnataka ended 1-1 in the third quarterfinal of the day before K.S. Vidya converted both her attempts successfully in the shootout to take Karnataka into the semifinals 6-5 (5-4 in shoot-out). Odisha completed the semifinal line-up with a 2-0 win in the shootouts over defending champion Madhya Pradesh, which could not convert any of its first four attempts after the game was tied 1-1 at the end of 60 minutes. The results: Quarterfinals: Jharkhand 0 (SO 5 Betan Dungdung 2, Reshma Soreng 2, Nirali Kujur) bt Maharashtra 0 (SO 4 Akansha Singh 2, Ankita Sapate, Manashri Shedage); Haryana 0 (SO 3 Ekta Kaushik, Bharti Saroha, Priyanka) bt UP 0 (SO 2 Sonal Tiwari, Simran Singh); Karnataka 1 (Nisha-PC, SO 5 K.S. Vidya 2, B.N. Poojitha, M.D. Pooja, H.R. Anjali) bt Punjab 1 (Mahima, SO 4 Kirandeep Kaur, Navpreet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Sarabdeep Kaur); Odisha 1 (Neha Lakra, SO 2 Neha Lakra, Rojita Kujur) bt MP 1 (Prashu Singh Parihar, SO 0).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Hockey
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2022 7:07:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/vidya-takes-karnataka-into-semifinals/article65414171.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY