Vidya, Varshaa to represent India

BENGALURU

Vidya Pillai and Varshaa Sanjeev will represent India at the IBSF World 6-Red snooker championship, the venue for which is yet to be announced. The duo finished one and two overall at the end of two selection camp tournaments held here.

In the boys’ under-16 15-red snooker, Mayur Garg, G. Srikanth, Mayank Karthik and Laxminarayan will represent the country at the IBSF World under-16 snooker championship to be held from August 15 to 18 in Bucharest, Romania.