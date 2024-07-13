Watch: India’s medal prospects at Paris Olympics 2024

Come July 26 and the latest edition of the Olympics will get under way in Paris. The 33rd Olympics will run through to August 11. While Paris is the main host city, events are to be held in 16 other cities across France. Paris was awarded the Games way back in September 2017.

The Indian contingent is quite formidable, with javelin champion Neeraj Chopra leading from the front. Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu and Sharath Kamal will be the flag-bearers, while shooter Gagan Narang will be replacing Mary Kom as India’s Chef-de-mission for the games.

Having won more than 100 medals at the 2022 Asian Games, India is expected to give a tough fight in all the events it is participating.

The 7-medals tally India returned with from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is the highest medals haul for the country so far. The expectation is that it will do better this time. India had won six medals in 2012 London Olympics.

Prime Minister Modi gave a pep talk to the Indian contingent and caution the athletes against being overwhelmed by the magnitude of the Olympics.

Let us have a quick look at the events with medal prospects for the Indian contingent.

Script and voiceover: N. Kesavan

Production: Shiva Raj