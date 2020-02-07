Veron helps Aizawl beat East Bengal

Argentine midfielder Matias Veron, who came in as a substitute late in the second half, scored the only goal of the match to help Aizawl FC down East Bengal in an I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Aizawl FC coach Stanley Rozario introduced Veron in the 63rd minute looking to spruce up the attack and the strategy paid off in the 73rd minute when the East Bengal citadel fell.

Aizawl’s second win in 10 matches took it to 11 points while East Bengal remained on 11 from 10.

The result: East Bengal 0 lost to Aizawl FC 1 (Matias Veron 76).