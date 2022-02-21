Venues likely to change for T20Is against SA

BCCI’s Apex Council meeting on March 2 will also decide the fate of C.K. Nayudu Trophy, senior women’s T20 league

The venues for India’s five-match T20I series at home against South Africa in June are likely to be altered during the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s apex council meeting on March 2.

The BCCI had announced Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Rajkot and Delhi as the venues for the series scheduled from June 9 to 19. However, considering the COVID-19 situation and the arrival of monsoon in most of the country, the Apex Council may restrict the series to one or two venues in South India.

The Council is also set to decide the fate of the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy and the senior women’s T20 League. Both tournaments, scheduled to start in January and February respectively, were postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Council is also likely to appoint former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla, a former National selector, as GM - Game Development.