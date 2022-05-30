Sport

Venkat ousts seventh seed Swastik

Sports Bureau

KOLHAPUR

Venkat Batlanki ousted seventh seed Swastik Sharma 6-3, 6-1 in the boys first round of the Ramesh Desai memorial National under-16 tennis championships on Monday.

In the girls section, Siya Prasade overcame a hard start to beat Aditi Tyagi 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The results (first round):

Boys: Kriish Tyagi bt Mukul Lodhi 6-0, 6-1; Aaradhya Dwivedi bt Laksh Gujarathi 7-6(2), 6-1; Venkat Batlanki bt Swastik Sharma 6-3, 6-1; Vansh Nandal bt Hiren Malik 6-2, 6-1; Ashwin Narsinghani bt Jai Pareek 6-1, 6-2; Namish Sharma bt Pradyumna Tomar 6-0, 6-4.

Dhruv Sachdeva bt Akshith Balasubramanian 6-3, 6-4; Arjun Rathi bt Prabir Chawda 6-2, 6-3; Parth Deorukhkar bt Vraj Gohil 6-3, 3 -6, 7-6(1); Tejas Ahuja bt Dreek Saha 6-3, 6-0; Abhiram Nilakhe bt Dikshan Chhikara 6-1, 6-1; Avaneesh Chafle bt Naishik Gangama 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3; Hrisheek Vavilapally bt Pranav Saravanakumar 6-3, 7-6(3).

Girls: Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Jennika Jaison 6-3, 6-3; Amodini Naik bt Janvi Asawa 6-2, 6-0; Siya Prasade bt Aditi Tyagi 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.


