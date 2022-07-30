Sport

Vaishnavi wins title

July 30, 2022
Updated: July 30, 2022 17:36 IST

Qualifier Vaishnavi Adkar defeated Pooja Ingale 6-4, 6-1 to clinch the women’s title in the Rs. 5,00,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy in Jalandhar on Saturday.

Pooja also won the doubles title with Ishwari Matere.

The men’s doubles title was bagged by Dhruv Hirpara and Aryan Shah while G. Manish had won the men’s singles title earlier.

The singles champions collected Rs. 31,250 and the runners-up Rs. 21,000. The doubles champions pocketed Rs. 15,500 and the runners-up Rs. 9,500.

The results (finals):

Men, doubles: Dhruv Hirpara & Aryan Shah bt Ricky Chaudhary & Udit Kamboj 6-4, 6-1.

Women: Vaishnavi Adkar bt Pooja Ingale 6-4, 6-1; Doubles: Pooja & Ishwari Matere bt Paavani Paathak & Chandana Potugari 6-1, 6-3.

