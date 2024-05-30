GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vaishali downs Humpy, takes the sole lead

Vaishali was on four points, one point ahead of the Chinese duo of World champion Ju Wenjun and Lei Tingjie.

May 30, 2024

Sports Bureau
Vaisali Rameshbabu. File

Vaisali Rameshbabu. File | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

R. Vaishali took the sole lead at the second round of the women’s section at the Norway Chess tournament at Stavanger, Norway, on Tuesday. She moved ahead after scoring a win in the classical game against compatriot Koneru Humpy.

Vaishali was on four points, one point ahead of the Chinese duo of World champion Ju Wenjun and Lei Tingjie. Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine, who went down to Ju, and Pia Cramling of Sweden, who lost to Lei, had two points each.

Humpy remained on 1.5 points. The former World rapid champion had to pay the penalty for her inaccurate moves against Vaishali, as she resigned on the 45th move, her queen trapped.

In the open section, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen was in the sole lead position. The superstar from the host nation defeated Hikaru Nakamura of the United States in Armageddon to take his tally to three points. After the classical game was drawn, Carlsen won after 50 moves in the Armageddon game.

The two other matches in the open section were also decided by Armageddon. World champion Ding Liren of China and Alireza Firouzja of France were the winners, against R. Praggnanandhaa and the American Fabiano Caruana, respectively.

Ding, Firouzja, Praggnanandhaa and Nakaumar were just half-a-point behind Carlsen, with 2.5 points apiece.

The results (second round)

Open: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 3 bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 2.5; Ding Liren (Chn) 2.5 bt R. Praggnanandhaa 2.5; Alireza Firouzja (Fra) 2.5 bt Fabiano Caruana (USA) 2 lost to

Women: R. Vaishali 4 bt Koneru Humpy 1.5; Lei Tingjie (Chn) 3 bt Pia Cramling (Swe) 2; Ju Wenjun (Chn) 3 bt Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 2.

