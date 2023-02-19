ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Kerala enter knockout stage

February 19, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Sports Bureau

ALAPPUZHA

Delhi lived up to its top billing by blanking Bihar and Petroleum Academy 3-0 and qualifying for the under-15 girls knockout stage in the UTT 84th National inter-State sub-junior team table tennis championships at the Alappuzha YMCA here on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and Kerala are also assured of knockout berths from other groups.

The results (u-15 girls, inter-State team events):

Group A: Delhi bt Bihar 3-0; Delhi bt PSPBA 3-0. Group B: UP bt Uttarakhand 3-0; UP bt Chhattisgarh 3-0. Group C: Maharashtra bt Punjab 3-0; Maharashtra bt Goa 3-0. Group D: Assam bt AP 3-0; Assam bt HP 3-1.

Group E: WB bt Daman & Diu 3-0; WB bt J & K 3-0. Group F: TN bt Odisha 3-0; Kerala bt Pondicherry 3-2. Kerala bt Odisha 3-0; TN bt Pondicherry 3-0. Group G: Haryana bt Rajasthan 3-1; Karnataka bt Telangana 3-2; Telangana bt Rajasthan 3-1. Group H: Chandigarh bt MP 3-0; Gujarat bt Jharkhand 3-0; Gujarat bt Chandigarh 3-0.

Related Topics

table tennis

