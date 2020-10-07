USA pacer Ali Khan ruled out of IPL due to injury

Dubai:

Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Ali Khan, who had become the first USA cricketer to be signed by an Indian Premier League franchise, has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

A media advisory from IPL confirmed his injury but did not provide any details. The two-time winners had signed Khan as a replacement for the injured English seamer Harry Gurney ahead of the tournament.

“Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, Khan has since been injured and will miss the rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season,” the statement read.

The 29-year-old was also part of title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders squad in the Caribbean Premier League, which was played in August-September. The Pakistan-born American had picked up eight wickets in the tournament.