USA equals lowest ODI score

The United States joined Zimbabwe in making the lowest total in a 50 over international after it was skittled out for a mere 35 by Nepal on Wednesday.

Leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was the wrecker-in-chief, taking six for 16, as the American side was finished off in 12 overs in a World Cup League Two match here. Fellow-spinner Sushan Bhari took the other four wickets for just five runs.

West Indies-born opener Xavier Marshall was the only batsman to get into double figures, making 16.

Nepal, playing its first international series on home soil, reached the target in just 5.2 overs after losing the openers in the second over.

Zimbabwe had been bowled out for 35 by Sri Lanka in 2004 at Harare.

The US was awarded ODI status last year after taking part in a World Cricket League Division Two event in Namibia.