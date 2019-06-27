Under-12 Tennis: Good day for Indian teams

Indian boys and girls teams sailed into the finals without facing much challenge from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively in the semifinals of the Asian under-12 tennis championship here on Thursday.
The boys will play Nepal in the final, and the girls will face Sri Lanka.
The results (semifinals):
Boys: India bt Sri Lanka 3-0 (Rethin Pranav Senthilkumar bt Senuk Kithmal Gunaratne 6-1, 6-0; Manas Dhamne bt Lisal Goonetileke 6-1, 6-1; Rethin & Arnav Paparkar bt Lisal Goonetilleke & Methvan Sanjaya Wijemanne 6-0, 6-2).
Girls: India bt Bangladesh 3-0 (Riya Sachdeva bt Prothasha Das 6-0, 6-0; Ika Raju Kanumuri bt Saida Afrin 6-2, 6-0; Riya & Samiksha Dabas bt Sadia & Prothasha 6-0, 6-0).
