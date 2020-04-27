Umar Akmal banned for three years

The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned Umar Akmal from all forms of the game for three years on corruption charges.

“Umar Akmal handed three year ban from all cricket by chairman of disciplinary panel Justice (retd.) Faizal-e-Miran Chauhan.” tweeted PCB.

Akmal had stated in an interview that he was offered money to skip matches against India. He had also revealed that he was asked to leave two deliveries in a match by the bookies.

“I was once offered $200,000 for leaving two deliveries. I was also offered to skip matches against India,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.