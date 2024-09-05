UTT: Goa proves a smashing success against Bengaluru, earns a shot at history

No team has been able to win two consecutive editions of the Ultimate Table Tennis league. Come Saturday, Goa Challengers will get an opportunity to create history after it stunned table-topper Bengaluru Smashers in the first semifinal on Thursday.

Despite its wobbly form in the last two league games, Smashers entered the semifinal as favourites. But Harmeet Desai and Co. proved a tough nut to crack and were also helped by their strategy while finalising the draw.

Smart move

Instead of sending captain Harmeet first up, Challengers kept him for the second singles match.

That worked wonders for the Goa team as Mihai Bobocica turned the tables on Spanish southpaw Alvaro Robles, who was the only unbeaten men’s singles player in Season 5.

The top-spin rallies between the European players were a treat to watch and despite Robles winning a couple of long rallies — lobbing way behind the table to earn a big round of applause — Bobocica’s ability to pass the Spaniard on the forehand corner turned out to be decisive.

Yangzi Liu maintained her supremacy against Manika Batra, winning in three games and extending Challengers’ advantage to 4-2.

In good form

The mixed doubles pair of Robles and Manika, which has been in excellent form, had to keep a clean slate to stretch the contest into the deciding rubber.

However, Harmeet and Yangzi, despite losing the first two games, rallied in the final one to grab a vital point.

In the next match, Harmeet’s backhand flips and forehand winners proved too much for Jeet Chandra as Challengers finished on a high.

The results: Athlead Goa Challengers bt PBG Bengaluru Smashers 8-4 (Mihai Bobocica bt Alvaro Robles 7-11, 11-7, 11-8; Yangzi Liu bt Manika Batra 4-11, 11-7, 11-4; Harmeet Desai & Yangzi lost to Robles & Manika 10-11, 7-11, 11-9; Harmeet bt Jeet Chandra 11-5, 11-9, 11-8).

Friday’s semifinal: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers (7.30 p.m.).

