 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U Mumba edge past UP Yoddhas in thrilling PKL match, Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants

Updated - November 11, 2024 05:07 am IST - Noida

PTI
Players of UP Yoddhas and U Mumba in action during a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 match, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024

Players of UP Yoddhas and U Mumba in action during a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 match, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

In the second match, Haryana Steelers produced a dominant performance to defeat Gujarat Giants 39-23

Ajit Chouhan and Rohit Raghav shone brightly as U Mumba edged out UP Yoddhas 35-33 in a nail-biting contest to open the Noida leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

Chouhan and Raghav led the charge with 8 points each, overshadowing a valiant Super 10 effort by Bharat Hooda.

Pro Kabaddi League: How kabaddi players from rural India are becoming crorepatis

In the second match, Haryana Steelers produced a dominant performance to defeat Gujarat Giants 39-23. Mohammadreza Shadloui, Shivam Patare, and Vinay were the key contributors in the attack, while Rahul impressed with a High 5 on the defensive end.

The comprehensive victory lifted Haryana Steelers to third position in the standings.

Earlier, U.P. took a commanding lead early in the first half as the raiders and defenders worked in tandem. This culminated in an impressive ALL OUT inflicted on U Mumba in just the 14th minute.

Shivam Choudhary and Hooda were the main aggressors and were ably supported by stand-in skipper and left-corner defender Sumit.

Pro Kabaddi League to begin on October 18 in Hyderabad

After their slow start in the first 10 minutes, U Mumba came back strongly to close out the first half. They got the UP Yoddhas ALL-OUT in the 7th minute, which reduced the deficit to just one point with five minutes left in the first half.

This difference was maintained until the very end of the first half, after U Mumba got Hooda out for a Super Tackle. At the end of the first 20 minutes, the score read 17-16.

The script changed in the second half, as U Mumba's raiders complemented the defensive unit led by their skipper Sunil Kumar. However, after their initial blip, UP's raiders dragged their team back into the match.

The U Mumba skipper was the last man standing and was tackled by Sumit as his side was ALL-OUT for a second time in the match.

Pro-Kabaddi League auction: South Korean raider Jang-Kun Lee set to return to Patna Pirates

With the match in the balance, UP Yoddhas took charge of proceedings as Hooda continued his raiding forays. Just when it seemed like U Mumba were on the backfoot, Chouhan and Raghav turned the tide for their team.

In the dying moments, UP Yoddhas were inflicted with an ALL-OUT, which gave U Mumba the lead. This proved enough to seal the victory for the PKL season 2 champions.

Published - November 11, 2024 05:06 am IST

Related Topics

sport / kabaddi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.