Tyrone Black claims The Hindu Trophy

Ramesh Rangarajan and Zavary Poonawala presenting The Hindu Trophy to Jehangoo Nazir, left, in the presence of Adi Nazir, Homi Mehta, and Sunil Jhangiani. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Tyrone Black (P. Trevor astride) won The Hindu Trophy, the feature event of the concluding day’s races of the Mumbai season 2022 here on Sunday (Apr. 24). The winner is owned by Mr. Adi R. Nazir, M/s. Jehangoo M. Nazir, Homi Mehta, Jehangir Mehta & Mohamed G. Roshan. Narendra Lagad trains the winner.

Leading owner: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. (stakesmoney of ₹98,06,508.75).

Leading trainer: Pesi Shroff (38 winners).

Leading jockey: P.S. Chouhan (22 winners). Though Chouhan and Trevor had 22 wins each, the former was awarded the first place as he had the maximum number of seconds.

Leading apprentice jockey: Kirtish Bhagat (13 winners).

Leading stud farm: Usha Stud (156 points).

1. TRAINERS TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: DOWSABEL (A. Prakash) 1, Power Of Blessings (Dashrath) 2, Suited Aces (S. Shareef) 3 and Red Dust (Sandesh) 4. Not run: M’sarrat. 2-1/4, Sh and 2. 1m, 00.5s. ₹32 (w), 11, 26 and 24 (p). SHP: 124, FP: 271, Q: 205, Tanala: 1,789 and 767. Favourite: Red Dust. Owner: Estate of Late Gulam Hussain Gulabi. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

2. RACING OFFICIALS TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: FAST RAIN (N.S. Parmar) 1, Dali Swirl (A. Prakash) 2, Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Lord And Master (Trevor) 4. 1, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 11.10s. ₹47 (w), 14, 13 and 13 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 207, Q: 93, Tanala: 554 and 247. Favourite: Lord And Master. Owners: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

3. JAYANT M. SHAH AND CHAMPAK M. SHAH TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: EMPOWER (P. Trevor) 1, Candescent Star (Kirtish) 2, Leto (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Chancellor (Sandesh) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 8. 1m, 50. 37s. ₹19 (w), 10, 16 and 14 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 55, Q: 39, Tanala: 149 and 75. Favourite: Empower. Owners: Mrs. Bakhtawar B. Chenoy, Ms. Zinia Lawyer & Ms. Nazzak B. Chenoy. Trainer: Nazzak B. Chenoy.

4. THE HINDU TROPHY (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: TYRONE BLACK (P. Trevor) 1, Jerusalem (Neeraj) 2, Esperanza (Zeeshan) 3 and Lord Murphy (Nazil) 4. 4-1/4, Sh and 16-3/4. 1m, 24.63s. ₹16 (w), 11 and 11 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 28, Q: 11, Tanala: 39 and 43. Favourite: Tyrone Black. Owners: M/s. Adi R. Nazir, Jehangoo M. Nazir, Homi Mehta, Jehangir Mehta & Mohamed G. Roshan. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

5. TIMES OF INDIA TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: MOZELLE (T.S. Jodha) 1, Montgomery (Parmar) 2, Marine Girl (Shahrukh) 3 and Mojo (Nazil) 4. 6-1/2, 3-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 11.10s. ₹22 (w), 14, 23 and 91 (p). SHP: 66, FP: 209, Q: 123, Tanala: 6,178 and 3,707. Favourite: Mozelle. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. S.R. Sanas, Saleem Fazelbhoy & Solomon F. Sopher. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

6. GOODBYE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: BLAZING BAY (H. Gore) 1, Campaign (Aniket) 2, Anoushka (Sandesh) 3 and Beemer (Kirtish) 4. Not run: Silver Steps. 2-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 23.81s. ₹36 (w), 22, 24 and 10 (p). SHP: 75, FP: 348, Q: 241, Tanala: 2,158 and 727. Favourite: Silver Steps. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

7. TRAINERS TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: POWER OF NEATH (Dashrath) 1, Cipher (Sandesh) 2, Between Friends (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Historic (Zeeshan) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and Nose. 59.20s. ₹48 (w), 11, 13 and 12 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 260, Q: 69, Tanala: 201 and 80. Favourite: Between Friends. Owners: M/s. Rajendra S. Lokhande & Mayur R. Lokhande. Trainer: Sangramsinh N. Joshi.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹9,217 (51 tkts.) & 30%: 369 (546 tkts.).

Treble: 781 (45 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 26, 784 (4 tkts.) & 30%: 1,391 (33 tkts.).