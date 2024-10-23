Two students from Belagavi win laurels in para swimming championships

Two students from Belagavi won laurels in para swimming championships held at different venues.

Simran Gaundalkar of Swimmers Club Belgaum set three national records in the 50 metre, 100 metre backstroke and 200 metre individual medley at the 24th National Para Swimming Championship 2024, held in Goa.

Pankaja Revanakar, a second-year student of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), bagged gold and silver medals in the State-level para swimming championship held recently.

She won one gold and two silver medals in the championship, organised by the Karnataka Para Swimming Association under the Federation of Para Swimming India in Bengaluru. She will now compete in the national-level swimming competition.

BIMS Director Ashok Kumar Shetty, Chief Administrative Officer Siddu Hulloli and others have congratulated the student.

