ADVERTISEMENT

Two students from Belagavi win laurels in para swimming championships

Published - October 23, 2024 10:46 am IST - Belagavi

Simran Gaundalkar of Swimmers Club Belgaum set three national records in the 50 metre, 100 metre backstroke and 200 metre individual medley at the 24th National Para Swimming Championship 2024, held in Goa

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a swimmer. | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

Two students from Belagavi won laurels in para swimming championships held at different venues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simran Gaundalkar of Swimmers Club Belgaum set three national records in the 50 metre, 100 metre backstroke and 200 metre individual medley at the 24th National Para Swimming Championship 2024, held in Goa.

Pankaja Revanakar, a second-year student of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), bagged gold and silver medals in the State-level para swimming championship held recently.

She won one gold and two silver medals in the championship, organised by the Karnataka Para Swimming Association under the Federation of Para Swimming India in Bengaluru. She will now compete in the national-level swimming competition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BIMS Director Ashok Kumar Shetty, Chief Administrative Officer Siddu Hulloli and others have congratulated the student.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US