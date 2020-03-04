TVS Racing to take part in ARRC

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, will take part in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2020. This announcement makes TVS Motor Company the first Indian manufacturer to partake in the full season of the said championship, and marks the company’s debut in the international road racing championship arena.

The team this year would be led by Jagan Kumar (India), young talent of TVS Racing, K.Y. Ahamed (India), and the TVS Racing debutant Vorapong Malahuan (Thailand).

Jagan Kumar, an eight-time Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) winner, has been a part of TVS Racing from 2009 and will be riding with Ahamed, who has also recorded solid performances for TVS Racing from 2012.

Malahuan, who has been racing since the age of 12, has successfully participated in numerous international and Thailand national racing championships including the Asia Road Racing Championship over five times.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, said “It’s a proud moment for us at TVS Motor Company to debut at ARRC for the entire season. TVS Racing has been setting benchmarks in the Indian motorsports arena, and now it is time for us to up the ante in the Asian championship, with a focus on road racing.”