TVS Motor Company announces partnership with Angkor Tiger FC

TVS Motor Company has announced a partnership with Angkor Tiger Football Club, a team in the Cambodian Premier League (CPL) based in Siem Reap.

Angkor Tiger FC competes in the CPL’s top division, playing all its home matches at Hanuman Stadium. The club is co-owned by Japanese entrepreneur Akihiro Kato and India-based SkaSports Investments Pvt. Ltd.

“We are extremely delighted at the TVS Motors partnership with our partners at Angkor Tiger FC. It is clearly a first step in growing commercial partnerships between India and Cambodia, and as delighted as we are to facilitate this association, we are confident, more Indian companies active in South-East Asia will see greater value in our partners and their sporting communities,” said Rohit Ramesh, Director, SkaSports.

