Turf Silf cricket league | Aman Raj helps AZB Partners to nine-wicket victory

An unbeaten 78 off 35 balls and a three-wicket haul by Aman Raj helped AZB Partners to a nine-wicket victory over Link Legal in the Turf Silf cricket league at the Jamia Hamdard ground.

The scores

Saraf and Partners 113/8 in 20 overs (Aditye Arora 51, Rajender Singh Rawat 4/14) bt Lall and Sethi 68 in 15.4 overs.

Link Leagal 164/6 in 20 overs (Kartikeya Singh 80 n.o.) lost to AZB Partenrs 165/1 in 12 overs (Aman Raj 78 n.o., Jatinder Singh Saluja 35 n.o.)