Delhi High Court orders fresh elections in TTFI

Special Correspondent

Rakesh Rao
October 18, 2022 19:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court has ordered fresh elections in the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), with the electoral process completed on or before November 15. This is in keeping with the deadline indicated by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) as per its letter dated August 15, 2022, to the Committee of Administrators (CoA). Justice Rekha Palli also barred the already-suspended members of the TTFI Executive Committee from taking part in the election process. She named former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Vineet Saran, as the Returning Officer. He will be paid ₹7.50 lakh, besides secretarial expenses, by the TTFI.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport
table tennis

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app