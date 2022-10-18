Sport

Delhi High Court orders fresh elections in TTFI

NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court has ordered fresh elections in the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), with the electoral process completed on or before November 15. This is in keeping with the deadline indicated by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) as per its letter dated August 15, 2022, to the Committee of Administrators (CoA). Justice Rekha Palli also barred the already-suspended members of the TTFI Executive Committee from taking part in the election process. She named former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Vineet Saran, as the Returning Officer. He will be paid ₹7.50 lakh, besides secretarial expenses, by the TTFI.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
sport
table tennis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2022 7:33:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/ttfi-elections/article66027305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY