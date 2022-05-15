TT star Sreeja felicitated

Table tennis - for hyd round-up

Senior national women’s singles table tennis champion A. Sreeja felicitated by the Telangana Sports Minister (fourth from right) and others at the function organised by the Telangana State Table Tennis Association in Hyderabad on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana State Table Tennis Association felicitated the recently-crowned Senior women’s singles national champion, A. Sreeja, and presented a cheque of ₹2. lakhs at LB Stadium here on Saturday.

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy, Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to State Government, Industries , Commerce and IT, Mr. A. Narasimha Reddy, TSTTA president, Prakash Raju, secretary TSTTA, were present.

The Association also presented ₹50,000 to Somnath Ghosh, coach of Sreeja.

Responding to the felicitations, Sreeja said she would train really hard to win medals in the major international events including Commonwealth Games later this year.