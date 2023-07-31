HamberMenu
Truth In Wine, Stellantis, Angeles, Last Wish, Michigan Melody and The Sovereign Orb impress

July 31, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Truth In Wine, Stellantis, Angeles, Last Wish, Michigan Melody and The Sovereign Orb impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 31).

Inner sand:

600m: Antilope (rb), Ooh La La (rb) 40. They finished level. Desertdragon (rb), Chiraag (rb) 40.5. They moved well.

1000m: Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. Moved on the bit. The Sovereign Orb (rb) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1400m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Michigan Melody (Indrajeet) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39.5. In fine shape.

Outer sand:

600m: Savvy Chic (P.S. Chouhan) 42.5. Worked well. Destroyer (P.S. Chouhan) 45. Moved on the bit. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 41.5. Moved fluently. Venus (Likith) 43.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Double Scotch (Shreyas) 1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Truth In Wine (Hasib), Grace (Hindu S) 1-14, 600/41.5. Former moved attractively and finished four lengths ahead. Super Ruffian (rb), Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely. Angeles (Antony) 1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition.

1200m: Last Wish (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. A fine display. Prophecy (P.S. Chouhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Stretched in the last part. Mazal Tov (S. John) 1-23, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44.5. Moved nicely. Smash Shot (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Irish Coffee (Arvind K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Contribute (Hindu S), Super Stride (Hasib) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/45.5. Eased up.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Rayan) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Regal Aristocracy (P.S. Chouhan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well.

