Troubled Capitals need to regroup quickly

Kings will hope for Mayank’s return

It has had a topsy-turvy campaign so far in the Indian Premier League. To add to it, Delhi Capitals has been dealing with a lot of uncertainty following increasing COVID-19 cases in its contingent.

In fact, due to the COVID-19 surge in its camp, its Wednesday night’s match was shifted from Pune to the Brabourne Stadium here with a little over 24 hours left for the toss.

Favourable venue

Despite the odds, Delhi Capitals will feel relieved returning to the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. After all, both its wins during IPL 2022 have come at the venue.

Ever since losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, the Capitals players — barring Mitchell Marsh, who is hospitalised as a precautionary measure after contracting COVID-19 — were confined to their rooms until Tuesday afternoon.

Only in the evening did a group of them train at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex facility. It must have helped Capitals zero in on not only Marsh’s replacement for the crucial game but also chalk out its strategy for the misfiring batting order.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be hoping for its captain Mayank Agarwal to return to the park. The team felt his absence during its loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if Mayank, who had hurt his knees, is cleared to play.

Placed in the mid-table with three wins and as many losses, Kings will be looking forward to its batters to lend the much-needed support to Liam Livingstone.

It will also hope for Protean Kagiso Rababa to lead its pace attack from the front.