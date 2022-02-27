Triumphant Sakshi, Divya share lead

Sakshi Chitlange stunned former champion Mary Ann Gomes in 43 moves and Divya Deshpande outplayed N. Priyanka in 74 moves to share the lead with 4.5 points from five rounds of the MPL National women chess championship.

Important results: Fifth round: R. Vaishali (4) drew with Arpita Mukherjee (4); Sakshi Chitlange (4.5) bt Mary Ann Gomes (3.5); Srija Seshadri (4) drew with Soumya Swaminathan (4); Divya Deshpande (4.5) bt N. Priyanka (3.5); Srishti Pandey (3) lost to Bhakti Kulkarni (4); B. Mounika Akshaya (4) bt P. V. Nandhidhaa (3); Padmini Rout (4) bt Swati Ghate (3); A. G. Nimmy (3) lost to Pratyusha Bodda (4); Savitha Shri (3.5) drew with Bristy Mukherjee (3.5); P. Bala Kannamma (3) lost to Isha Sharma (4); K. Priyanka (4) bt Michelle Catherina (3); L. Jyothsna (3.5) drew with Parnali Dharia (3.5); V. Sarayu (4) bt V. Varshini (3); Saina Salonika (4) bt C. Lakshmi (3).